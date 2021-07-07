Blue Cross Association CEO Kim Keck working to end racial health disparities

Kim A. Keck is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. Keck is a respected leader in the health care industry and has built a reputation as an engaged, incisive leader. Prior to joining BCBSA in 2021, Keck served as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the state’s largest health insurer.