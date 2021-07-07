Darnella Frazier’s uncle killed while Minneapolis cops chased robbery suspect

Darnella Frazier, the brave teenage girl who videotaped the murder of George Floyd by ex-cop Derek Chauvin in 2020, is devastated again after a Minneapolis cop car struck and killed her uncle while chasing a robbery suspect.

Minneapolis police were pursuing the driver of a carjacked vehicle that has been involved in multiple robberies when an officer’s squad car crashed into the vehicle belonging to Frazier’s uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, on Tuesday night, July 6, 2021.

According to NBC News and TMZ, cops were not pursuing the 40-year-old uncle. He just happened to be at the wrong intersection at the wrong time. Leneal Frazier reportedly was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when the squad car slammed into his vehicle. NBC News reported that Frazier died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police, and the officer involved in the fatal crash was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Frazier’s mother confirmed to the media that it was her brother who was identified as the uninvolved driver who ended up dead, TMZ reported. Shortly thereafter, Darnella Frazier vented on her Facebook page, saying cops “took an innocent life trying to catch someone else.”

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real. I woke up to the most horrible news. MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle MY uncle… Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police! I asked my mom several times ‘he died??’ I couldn’t accept what I was hearing and still can’t.”

The Minnesota State Patrol has initiated a probe into the accident that killed Frazier’s uncle.

Darnella Frazier’s valor on Memorial Day 2020, when she filmed Floyd’s last moments of life under Chauvin’s knee, change the racial paradigm in America and incited an international uprising against police brutality and racial injustice. She went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and BET Award for her work.