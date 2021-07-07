 Skip to content

Haiti’s president assassinated

By Darralyn Buford | July 7, 2021 |

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Gregory Reed)

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an overnight attack at his home, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday morning, July 7, 2017. Moïse’s wife, who also was home at the time, was wounded during the attack and is currently being treated for her injuries.

In a statement released by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Moïse was killed by an unidentified group. Some of the attackers were described as Spanish-speaking.

Moïse had led Haiti since 2017, but he also faced many obstacles during his time in office, with protests demanding his resignation and the streets of Haiti filled with gang violence.

Following Moïse’s assassination, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared on CNN Wednesday morning with a message for the Haitian people. “First, I would say that the message to the people of Haiti is this is tragic tragedy. It’s a horrific crime, and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

A resident who lives near the Haitian president’s home said she heard the attack, according to The Associated Press.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her life. “The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn’t wish on any Haitian.”

Early on Wednesday, the streets were largely empty in the Caribbean nation’s capital of Port-au-Prince, but some people ransacked businesses in one area.

Joseph, the interim prime minister, said police have been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Pétionville and will be sent to other areas as well.



