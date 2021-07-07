 Skip to content

News2 » Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife wants guilty plea in his killing thrown out

By Darralyn Buford | July 7, 2021 |

Sherra Wright (Photo source: Riverside, (California), Sheriff’s Department)

The ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright claims she was forced into admitting to being involved in his killing.

Sherra Wright was arrested in 2017 along with her alleged accomplice, Billy Ray Turner. She subsequently pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder and facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the killing of her ex-husband, Lorenzen Wright. Lorenzen Wright played for 13 years in the NBA.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found filled with bullets in 2010 in a field in Memphis, Tennessee. His case went unsolved for seven years until Sherra Wright’s arrest. Prosecutors believe that the motive was a $1 million life insurance that she was set to receive. Court documents showed that she blew through the money in a 10-month span.

Sherra Wright is asking a judge to throw out her guilty plea. In a petition filed last March, she claims that she was coerced to plead guilty and that she had ineffective counsel, among other reasons.

Her lawyers also stated in the documents that she was not granted proper counsel during her initial defense.

Wright’s case was scheduled to be heard by a judge in downtown Memphis on Tuesday, July 6, but her attorney was not present and the judge adjourned the hearing.

 

 

 



