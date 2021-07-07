Man sneaks into Rihanna’s LA home

Rihanna had an unwanted visitor at her Los Angeles home.

Cops were called to one of Rihanna’s LA-area homes after getting a call reporting a trespasser on the grounds in the early morning hours of July 7, according to TMZ.



When the cops arrived they were notified the alleged perp was long gone. Law enforcement says Rihanna’s security informed the cops the guy was seen hopping over one of her perimeter walls, but clearly didn’t stay too long. The police took a report and are still investigating.

Rihanna has had trespassers enough times to employ private security, who are on-site and able to alert police almost instantly.

The singer was not home during the incident but according to the media, Rihanna actually rents out the property.