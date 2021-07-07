Nick Cannon had 4 kids by 3 women in 1 year, and he’s fine with that

Nick Cannon has become the object of intense online mockery due to his prolific production of children in the past year. But he seems unbothered by the outside noise. The multimedia star says he did this deliberately.

The fact that the “Wild ‘N Out” creator has had four children with three different women inside of a calendar year has produced some hilarity on social media:

nick cannon got more kids than recognizable songs — cindy ✯ (@RUNYOMONEY) June 30, 2021

clearly the covid-19 virus and nick cannon are competing to see who can create the most number of variants of themselves — dynaamicq (@MicquelleStoute) July 2, 2021

Let’s recap. Cannon celebrated the birth of his child with “Wild ‘N Out” model Alyssa Scott in June 2021, just weeks after he had twins with deejay Abby De La Rosa. In December 2020, Cannon and model Brittany Bell brought in a daughter, Powerful Queen. They already had a 4-year-old son together named Golden.

Fans are already aware of Cannon’s first children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a pair of 10-year-old twins named Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon, 40, remains impervious to folks shooting verbal arrows at his sexual virility. He says he did it deliberately while speaking on his eponymous radio show on Power 106 Los Angeles with City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami, according to HipHopDX.

“Wrap it up,” JT, 28, told Cannon when he asked for relationship advice.

Cannon then jokingly asked, “Wrap it up, like, hurry up and wrap it up?”

JT repeated her admonishment of Cannon, saying, “Wrap it up as in wrap it up and protect yourself.”

Cannon defended his proclivities, adding there are “a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” to suggest that he’s having these kids intentionally.

“I say YOLO,” replied Yung Miami, referring to the acronym that stands for “you only live once.”

Cannon concurred with her sentiments by repeating, “There it is, you only live once.”