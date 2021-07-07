Soulja Boy wants ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit against him thrown out

Soulja Boy has denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend and causing her to have a miscarriage.

The 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is DeAndre Way — has been sued by the unnamed woman for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence, but he’s filed documents asking the court to dismiss the civil lawsuit.

The former partner, under the alias Jane Doe, had filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court in May accusing the “Crank That” hitmaker of physically and sexually abusing her for several years and alleged he had “threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after they lived together.”

Soulja has denied the allegations against him, including punching and kicking the woman “all over her body, particularly in the stomach,” triggering a miscarriage, and pulling a gun on her in a separate incident in 2016.

His lawyer wrote in documents obtained by RadarOnline.com: “With respect to all causes of action, even if someone is liable for improper or illegal conduct, a fact which Defendant denies, Defendant is in no way or manner vicariously liable for that conduct.”

Soulja insisted any alleged actions his former partner has issues with now, she consented to at the time.

He claimed in the paperwork the “willful, intentional, deliberate, malicious and fraudulent conduct of others was/were responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained.”

He is seeking to have the case dismissed.

The “Pretty Boy Swag” hitmaker is also involved in a lawsuit filed by another ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers.

She submitted her case in 2020 and accused her former lover of having tied her up with extension cords and assaulting her at a 2019 house party, leaving her with fractured ribs and bruising on her face.

Soulja has denied the allegations.