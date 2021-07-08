Deborah Olivia Farmer opens up about her journey through ‘foster-to-adoption’

Deborah Olivia Farmer is an author and media strategist who helps clients elevate their brands through marketing, public relations and community engagements. She has a radio and TV degree and chose this field because she fell in love with the industry while in high school. “We had a radio and TV class that enhanced my love for the media business. I chose this path because I am a natural storyteller and love telling positive stories that help uplift the community.”

As the founder of Brown Farmer Media Group Inc., a full-service communications firm, she has achieved a great deal of professional success in her corporate and entrepreneurial careers. However, she found that she had more of her purpose to fulfill. After discovering challenges with natural conception, she made the life-changing decision to “foster-to-adopt.”

Years later, she is being open about her faith-filled experience in a memoir titled, My Journey to Joshua. Farmer’s memoir is a first-hand account of the foster to adoption process. It’s purpose is to dispel common myths, take the stigma out of adoption and to encourage other professionals to “find their happy” through the process. My Journey to Joshua is more than a book; it’s a movement,” Farmer said.

Rolling out recently spoke with Farmer about what else makes her a sister with superpowers. To find more information about Farmer and her memoir, visit www.myjourneytojoshua.com or follow her journey @myjourneytojoshua on Facebook and Instagram.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

I am a fixer. I fix s—! Bring me a problem and I’ll solve it efficiently, effectively and with ease.

Continue reading on the next page.