ESPN’s Maria Taylor finally responds to Rachel Nichols controversy

ESPN show host Maria Taylor finally broke her deafening silence amid the embarrassing controversy of having colleague Rachel Nichols assert that Taylor was promoted only through a “push for diversity.”

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Taylor explained to her 275,000 Twitter followers how she overcomes “dark times” in her life. While she doesn’t mention Nichols specifically, the inference is glaringly clear.

During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down. I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztSIx9CLpO — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) July 7, 2021

Nichols was caught with a hot mic in summer 2020, complaining during a phone call that ESPN allegedly was promoting Taylor over her only to appease the Black Lives Matter movement. Nichols believed she would host the 2020 NBA Finals in “the bubble” in Orlando, Florida, but ESPN had decided to go with Taylor instead.

Nichols finally publicly apologized a year after the incident on Monday’s episode of “The Jump,” saying “how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor.”

Until last week, Nichols had emerged unscathed from the debacle. But with the news discoloring the atmosphere at ESPN, the bosses decided to remove Nichols from any NBA Finals coverage. They have Taylor in the hosting chair for “NBA Countdown” and replaced Nichols on the sideline reporting job with up-and-coming reporter Malika Andrews.

Maria Taylor welcomes Malika Andrews to the 2021 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/iLIwu8cydt — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 7, 2021

The issue now is whether Taylor will remain at ESPN amid muddling contract negotiations. She and others at the network were upset that the sports behemoth did nothing to Nichols for an entire year until the story was published in The New York Times over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Taylor’s contract runs out at the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals.