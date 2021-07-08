Jada Pinkett Smith recalls passing out on ‘Nutty Professor’ set due to drug use

Jada Pinkett Smith remembers the time when her alcohol intake and drug experimentation were out of control.

During the latest episode of her acclaimed Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith and her mother and daughter, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith, discuss women and the dangers of drinking in the modern era.

Pinkett Smith admits that her weekend binge drinking, weed smoking and ecstasy consumption had gotten so bad that she passed out on the set of the 1996 classic Eddie Murphy comedy The Nutty Professor.

“So I wasn’t the type of person that was drinking every day. You know, I was, like, a weekend party girl,” Pinkett Smith revealed.

However, she confessed, “I had one incident. That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on The Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer.”

Pinkett said she covered it up by telling the crew that she must have taken old medication in a vitamin bottle. “But I tell you what I did though. Got my a– together and got on that set,” she added. “That was the last time.”

The Set it Off and Menace II Society actress was speaking on the topic “Are You Drinking Too Much? A Wake-Up Call for Women” about how much women are drinking like men these days and are suffering the consequences.

During the latest episode, Dr. Jessica Mellinger, a liver disease specialist, addresses the alarming rise in young women admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease. The Facebook Watch show also looks at high-powered women who testify about using alcohol and other substances as coping mechanisms to combat intense stress.