Wiz Khalifa signs new deal to bring his cannabis brand to Michigan

Wiz Khalifa continues to expand his Khalifa Kush (KK) cannabis brand and has now forged his way into Michigan. The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper entered into an exclusive partnership this week with Gage Growth Corp., a cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products in the state.

Through the new deal, Gage will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of KK branded products in Michigan. Gage and KK will work to develop and commercialize a product lineup that includes flower, pre-rolls, extracts and concentrates that will be sold at Gage provisioning centers.

“We are excited to partner with Gage for our first expansion into the Midwest and to finally release KK to my fans in Michigan,” Wiz explained to Green Market Report. “From day one of Khalifa Kush, we have only partnered with people we align with, who focus on customer and quality over everything, and Gage is one of the best.”

The initial term of the license agreement is five years on an exclusive basis, and KK will consult on cultivation, distribution, branding, consumer engagement and other operating responsibilities.

“Wiz is a globally recognized cannabis connoisseur. KK has had incredible success in other U.S. cannabis markets, establishing a brand that is synonymous with ultra-premium quality,” Gage CEO Fabian Monaco told Green Market Report. “We are confident that this partnership will allow Michigan to become a unique cannabis destination in the near future.”

Gage also has similar deals with cannabis brands like Cookies and Blue River. In April, Wiz extended Khalifa Kush’s partnership with a new 10-year deal with Tryke Companies. The updated agreement expanded KK products throughout the southwestern United States. Tryke and Wiz first partnered in 2016 with the launch of his highly successful KK strain.