DJ Wade Banner shares playlist preferences to keep the party poppin’

It’s been less than a decade since DJ Wade Banner started spinning the wheels of steel, but he quickly made a name for himself in the welcoming confines of Durham, North Carolina and Atlanta. The former program director took a moment to share how his days and nights play out while spinning at some of the most poppin venues in the south.

Current venue currently spinning: Sheraton Imperial RTP / Legacy Center

Style/genre: hip-hop

Tag Line: The Feature Presentation

Your social media handle: @djwadebanner

How do you define your style?

I’m very diverse and high-energy. I like to keep people dancing and singing. We can go from Pooh Shiesty to Backstreet Boys to Michael Jackson when at a DJ Wade Banner party.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

I choose the records that I feel like touch people’s emotions. I want to build excitement during my sets and make people feel good. It’s all about setting the mood and getting people to interact.

Name three musicians who you believe changed the world and how they changed it.

James Brown & Quincy Jones are like the godfathers of music. They made a lot of classics for their generation that were sampled to make classics of the next generation. They really made timeless music. My third musician would be DJ Khaled because his run has been incredible and it really took the DJ’s exposure and influence to a whole new level.

What are two of your favorite albums to listen to when you’re not in the booth?

I love listening to Stevie Wonder’s Songs In the Key of Life when I just want to relax and vibe. When I want something newer and more turnt then I’m on 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Savage Mode II.

In what location are you currently spinning?

Since I moved to Atlanta I’ve been doing a lot of private events. It’s been great to connect with new people in a market I’m not originally from.

What type of artists and music do you play here?

I love to play R&B like Mary J Blige or anything Ryan Leslie produced and then of course gotta get the ladies twerking with City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion.

What are two of your favorite drinks?

[I] always keep a Belaire bottle on deck. Shout out Belaire Bleu and the Black Bottle Boys worldwide. When I’m not poppin’ champagne then I like to vibe with an Old Fashioned.

Where is the best place to go for food at 2 o’clock in the morning?

Honestly, at the end of a set, I enjoy a more private vibe so if there’s no to-go plate, then we have to see what the refrigerator [is] hitting for. After the club, every place that serves food is super packed and wild turnt.

Submission provided by Churchill “Court Digga” Powell