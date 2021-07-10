DaBaby unveils summer collection with fashion brand boohooMAN (photos)

DaBaby has entered the fashion arena and has joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection. According to Men’s Fashion Magazine, the menswear collection was co-created by the “Suge” rapper via virtual meetings with the Manchester, England-based retailer. The 100-piece, limited edition run, includes track suits, jerseys, and t-shirts as well as jackets, cardigans and sweaters.

“This collection was designed with the lifestyle of DaBaby in mind, with looks taking you from the street to the studio and to the stage – we wanted to create something for everyone. Baby’s style is on point with who we are and his bold, youthful style appeals so well to our customer. This has been an exciting project for the team to work on. I’m gassed for the world to see it,” boohooMAN Head of Design, Shane Chin told Men’s Fashion Magazine.

The news comes just as the North Carolina rapper is preparing to release his new album and he’s already claiming the top spot when it drops. Da Baby hit up Instagram to put his haters on blast and let them know that he can’t be stopped.

“This will be my third consecutive No. 1 album, you see what I’m saying … I’m the best at doing what I do, so believe that man. New album on the way, will be a No. 1 album. Will be No. 1 on Billboard again, all that p—– a— s—, see what I’m saying? You b—— be ready, man. Lace your shoes, man. It’s go time,” he said.

DaBaby and Lil Wayne were also seen this week shooting video footage of he and Busta Rhymes in the studio, which was released on IG. As DaBaby prepares to reignite his musical engine, you can check out his collection at boohoo.com. Prices in the line range from $8- $80.Check out a few pieces from DaBaby’s line below.