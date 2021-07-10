H.E.R. discusses her upcoming reggae album

R&B singer H.E.R. released her debut album Back of My Mind in June 2021 and already has a new project in the works. The “Fight For You” singer recently set down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 and revealed she has been working on a reggae album as well. She’s already flexed her Caribbean vibes on tracks like “Do To Me” and her collaboration with Skip Marley called “Slow Down.”

“Honestly, alongside my album, I’ve been working on a reggae project. So, you’re gonna get that very soon. I realized how much I loved Caribbean music and I’ve always known that. But just really getting into it and celebrating that culture, I really wanted to like go all in, so I’m working on that right now. It’s been in the works for a while,” stated H.E.R.

The Vallejo, California songstress born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson also told Darden that she became more acquainted with the island rhythms once she moved to New York.

“Honestly I love Caribbean music. I didn’t really have a full appreciation of it until I moved to New York, until I went to the East Coast, and I got into dancehall and I got into some of the more uptempo club records. I literally have been a huge fan of reggae since I was a young kid,” she added.

H.E.R. may share a bit of her reggae sounds when she hits the stage and headlines her curated Lights On Festival on Sept. 19 and 20 in Concord, California. The festival will also feature performances from Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Ty Dolla $ign and more. She first launched the festival in 2019 which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lights On Festival has already sold out.

Check out the complete line-up below of the R&B showcase below and take a listen to H.E.R.’s reggae ballad “Do To Me” as well.