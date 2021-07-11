Rapsody pays tribute to Mary J. Blige on new single ‘Iconic’ (video)

Female lyricist Rapsody just dropped some hot new heat called “Iconic” that is featured on the new compilation album Big Femme Energy Vol. 1. The album was released on Friday, July 9, by Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company that aims to celebrate and empower women. The company also aims to make the music industry more inclusive.

The album was led by the all-female team of artists, creatives and executives, including Heather Lowery, Annie Bercy, Katherine Realpe, Marcella “Ms. Lago” Araica and Piper Payne.

“@heatherlowery called me earlier this year and said “I want to do an album with nothing but the ladies – from artist, photographers, mixing engineers , videographers, etc”. Of course I said “Yes”. It was an easy ask to support a vision that uplifted women in music in all spaces. May you all, regardless of gender, connect with this energy that lives in you and catch these vibes! For it is the well spring we all create from,” the North Carolina MC posted on Instagram.

In the video, Rapsody also pays homage to Mary J. Blige and recreates her classic look from her “Not Gon Cry” video which was featured on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack and written and produced by Babyface.

“As we celebrate women’s space in the culture, I wanted to tap into that Queen @therealmaryjblige energy. Be YOU. That’s iconic,” the Jamla and Roc Nation artist wrote on IG.

Femme It Forward also produces music festivals, concerts, original music, original content, comedy shows, philanthropic endeavors, panels, college engagements and more.

Check out Rapsody’s new video, “Iconic,” on the next page as she pays homage to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul as well as the tracklist from Big Femme Energy Vol. 1.