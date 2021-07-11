The sophisticated 2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited is made just for you

Following the complete redesign of the Sonata in 2020, Hyundai Motors made a few enhancements on the 2021 Sonata Limited. This year, the Sonata model line rolled out a few new features which include standard 19-inch alloy wheel and tire package. The Sonata Limited added a 6-way adjustable power pass as well as a new Safe Exit Warning which is standard on the SEL, SEL Plus and Limited models.

Without question, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited is an attention-getter. Though it is classified as a sedan, the Sonata’s dramatic yet sporty styling looks more like a four door sports car than a family sedan. For this writer, the grille is the focal point on a car. I think that car manufacturers know this because many, even Hyundai, have put an emphasis on the grille design. The Sonata’s grille features accents on the front fenders and headlights.

The Sonata’s interior has a very sophisticated look. From the dashboard to the plush leather seats, the Sonata is loaded with upscale features for a very practically priced car. Tall drivers will find the car comfortable and roomy.

One of the niftiest features on the new 2021 Sonata SEL, SEL Plus and the Limited, is the Safe Exit Warning. When the car is parallel parked, passengers are alerted when oncoming traffic is approaching. SEW uses existing blind-spot radar sensors to automatically warn the driver and passengers with a pop-up message in the cluster to “Watch for Traffic.”

Hyundai offers new technology features in the Sonata. The Hyundai Digital Key allows drivers to use a dedicated smartphone app to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy communication, users can lock and unlock their car, activate the panic alert and start the engine. The Hyundai Digital Key can elevate the problem of locking the keys in the car. It also allows secure sharing of keys with family members.

With the many standard and sophisticated looks of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata, this car is actually reasonably priced for the family, rising executive or college student. The Sonata Limited suggested manufacturer’s price starts out around $33,850. With carpeted floor mats along with freight and handling, this practical car can be yours for $35,014.