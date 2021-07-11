Travis Scott unveils his own strain of cannabis

Travis Scott is the latest rapper to enter the cannabis industry and has just partnered with Connected Cannabis to release his own strain, Cactus Farms. The hybrid strain was hand-selected by the Rodeo rapper and according to Connected Cannabis, the Indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

The inaugural batch of the Cactus Farms strain became available Saturday, July 10 at California dispensaries that stock Connected products as well as Harvest dispensaries in Arizona.

“While the world may have just been introduced, we’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time. With our partners @travisscott and Cactus Farms, we couldn’t be more excited to see this brand come to life. This first strain to be released has a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma that smacks you in the face while rounding out beautifully with a unique berry twist. Can you catch the jackalope?,” Connected Cannabis posted on its Instagram page along with a picture of the strain.

While this is Scott’s first foray into the cannabis industry, he seems to know a thing or two about connecting with companies who know how to liven up the party. In March, Scott released his new spiked seltzer, Cacti, nationwide. Scott partnered with Anheuser-Busch to create the seltzer, which contains 7% alcohol by volume and comes in three different flavors — pineapple, strawberry and lime.