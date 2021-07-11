Will Megan Thee Stallion cover ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ edition?

Megan Thee Stallion’s incredible year continues to get better.

The “Savage” raptress is now reportedly going to be one of the cover girls for the esteemed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” the source said, according to New York Post’s “Page Six.”

According to the New York Post, an SI spokesperson was evasive when inquiring reporters asked about the cover, saying: “[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling.”

While it would be unusual for a non-model to pose for the cover, it is not unprecedented. Beyoncé appeared on the cover of SI in 2007.

Besides, based upon the “WAP” rapper’s Instagram page, Megan has had plenty of practice of modeling in string bikinis and thongs for a few years now. This almost always replete with her vintage twerking exhibition while the camera is conveniently located behind her and underneath her ample derriere.

Therefore, no one will be surprised if Megan ends up on the cover, despite the fact that no one from her team has answered repeated calls to confirm or deny the publication’s claims.