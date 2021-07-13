Lindsay Barnette celebrates individuality with Kultured Misfits streetwear

Lindsay Barnette is a self-taught fashion designer and the founder and CEO of the unisex streetwear brand Kultured Misfits. She discovered her passion for entrepreneurship, graphic design and branding while in high school, designing a senior class shirt for a group of friends. The Kennesaw State University graduate supplemented her passion with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing with a concentration in music and entertainment business, and in spring 2015, launched her Atlanta-based brand to uplift, inspire and encourage wearers to believe that what makes them different makes them better.

What is your day-to-day routine like at work?

My workday routine can vary day to day, but overall I wake up, read a quick devotion and spend a few minutes on social media. I like to kick off the workday taking a look at our analytics for Kultured Misfits and spend some time learning about where our customers are coming from and as much detail about their demographics as possible. The majority of the day is dedicated to order fulfillment, researching for new trends and design ideas, marketing plannings, arranging details for an upcoming photo [and] video shoot, customer service responses, etc. I like to end the day with as much relaxation as possible and carve out time for my mental health. I get inspired by the creativity around me. Everything I consume has the power to influence the next piece I design or creative concept I explore.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

With Kultured Misfits, our brand message is “We Were Never Meant To Fit In,” meaning we were all created in a unique image and have a unique story. I show up at work every day for the connections, for the discovery of new culture and leaning more into reminding one another that our similarities and shared experiences connect us more than our differences divide us.

What industries connect to your career choice?

Sports, music and entertainment connect directly to my career choice and inspire the fashion I create. … [A]ll influence fashion and all are interconnected.

Continue reading on the next page.