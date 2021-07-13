 Skip to content

Sports » Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

By Terry Shropshire | July 13, 2021 |

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka (Image source: Instagram – @naomiosaka)

Naomi Osaka, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, is also one of the most beloved competitors.

This is evidenced by the tennis superstar’s new Barbie doll which went on sale Monday, July 12, 2021, and sold out within hours on the Barbie website.

This is the first in Barbie’s “Role Model” series.

Osaka’s latest accomplishment comes just two days after she won the Best Female Athlete award at the 2021 ESPYs in New York on Saturday.

The Osaka doll was designed by Carlyle Nuera as part of Barbie’s “Role Models Doll” line featuring high-achieving and prominent women from around the world.

Osaka has used her vast platform to shine a spotlight on racism and mental health for years now.

Today, given the television coverage we receive and our prominence on social media, athletes have platforms that are larger and more visible than ever before,” Osaka wrote in a 2020 New York Times opinion piece. “The way I see it, that also means that we have a greater responsibility to speak up.”

Osaka also celebrated the commemorative doll for her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Osaka is hardly feeling any fallout from her withdrawal from both the French and Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournaments, two of the four major tennis events of the year. The admittedly shy Osaka received backlash from the tennis establishment for wanting to avoid the intense press conferences featuring the international press, in order to reduce her anxiety.

When French Open officials fined her for her stance, Osaka quit the tournament immediately and is currently in the middle of a months-long sabbatical from the sport she dominates. However, Osaka pledged to participate in Tokyo Olympics, where she will represent her home country of Japan.

 



