Pastor Charles Jenkins brings the praise in full concert mode on new album

Charles Jenkins never fails to disappoint and his latest project, duly entitled Praise Party, only proves his ability to create dynamic music for the purpose of drawing a connection between the masses and the Holy Spirit. A full-on concert if you will, Praise Party reminds us of the pivotal role that God plays in our lives and how we can reach greater heights by keeping the faith.

Jenkins reimagines Stephanie Mills’ “Never Knew Love Could Feel Like This” with a new twist that gives God the glory while acknowledging the desired outcome of unconditional love. All of the features stand out in their own majestic gospel tradition, coalescing Charles Jenkins’ approach to creating sonic perfection.

Charles Jenkins, a Gospel innovator, brings the love of praise and worship in a traditional sense, while anointing the entire album with the Holy Spirit, captured for the world to experience through virtual eyes.

A classic optimist, Charles Jenkins takes on the task of teaching on “Keep The Faith,” emphasizing that life does not come without tragedy, drama or remorse. Suited for those looking for answers, Jenkins reminds us that God will provide as long as we keep the faith and that we must remove all doubt while serving Him.

Mr. Talkbox amplifies the very gospel essence of Charles Jenkins on “He’ll Make It Alright,” celebrating God’s capacity to change things good or bad and that he has our back in any scenario.

All in all, Charles Jenkins’ Praise Party combines a social movement from the confines of a church with spaceship proportions, traveling the gospel universe. Clearly transmitted from heaven with Charles Jenkins as its capable orator, let the fellowship say “amen” and “beam me up Jesus.”