Shonda Rhimes receives gigantic raise at Netflix

TV mogul Shonda Rhimes reportedly negotiated a new incentive-laden deal with Neflix that could be a significant increase of the mega-deal she already had.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes has finalized a contract that, with built-in bonuses, sees her going from being paid “merely” $100 to $150 million up to a gargantuan $300 to $400 million to create more shows, live experiences and other content for the next five years with the streaming leader.

The woman who created a string of iconic prime-time weekly drama shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Private Practice,” left her ABC home in 2017 to join Netflix. At the time, Rhimes said “the future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities,” according to The Grio.

The partnership with Netflix paid off immediately. Her new show at the time, “Bridgerton,” quickly became the most-watched show in Netflix’s history with more than 82 million member accounts watching at least two minutes of the groundbreaking series, according to THR. The new deal goes into effect before Rhimes’ old one could be completed.

“Bridgerton” has already been renewed through the end of its fourth season and a spin-off is reportedly in the works.

Rhimes’ restructured deal will expand Shondaland’s potential reach through film, games, branding, merchandising and live events and experiences. This deal is now also comparable to the mega-deals Netflix struck with Ryan Murphy and Greg Berlanti, two White male show creators who have yet to experience the commercial, critical and cultural success that Rhimes has.