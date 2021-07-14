LeBron James reacts to son Bronny gracing cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Why follow in your father’s footsteps when you can blaze your own trail?

LeBron James’ first-born son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., replicated the feats of his famous father by gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated as a teenager. But Bronny James did it at a younger age than even the future Hall of Famer did.

To be fair, the cover story was more about the subject of gaming rather than an individual feature, and the younger James is featured on the cover with his FaZe Clan teammates, an esports group.

LeBron James Sr., however, was not fazed at all. The fact that his eldest child made it at all is what matters most to him.

During his interview with late-night legend and Coming to America star Arsenio Hall, who filled in for Jimmy Kimmel, King James beamed with pride about his son.



“I remember as a fan seeing the Sports Illustrated when you were a young man, you were on the cover,” James said. “As young as you were, you have a son who is younger than you who is now on the cover, but it’s not about basketball!”

Turns out that Bronny James, 16, is just as much as a basketball junkie as the distinguished dad.

“Bronny plays video games all day. I mean he loves basketball, he plays basketball, he loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister … but video games is his thing! And he’s excited about it.” He then explained how he teased his son when the news of the cover come out, telling him, “you know I was younger than you, right?”

Bronny James quickly disproved his father’s statement. He was able to rifle through his phone to easily discover that his dad was not younger when he got on the cover of SI.

“And then he did some research,” James said, adding that “All of these kids have these phones which we didn’t have when I was growing up like that. He was like, ‘Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me and now I’m the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.’”

Flip the page to view James’ interview with Hall.