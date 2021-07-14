 Skip to content

News2 » NFL superstar Richard Sherman arrested for ‘burglary domestic violence’

By Terry Shropshire | July 14, 2021 |

Richard Sherman (Image source: Instagram – @richardsherman)

Richard Sherman, who is considered one of the greatest and smartest defensive backs in modern NFL history, has been arrested for alleged “burglary domestic violence.”

Sherman, 33, was reportedly apprehended early Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and booked into the Seattle Correctional Facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was denied bail.

Another reporter said the local police are investigating the matter as a felony.

No other details have been disclosed by the Seattle Police Department.

Sherman rocketed to national fame as a brash and bombastic cornerback of the Seattle Seahawks and was considered the leader of their famed “Legion of Boom” defense. That historically great group of defenders anchored the squad during their two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2014-2015, winning it all in ’14.

He is also acclaimed for his high IQ as Sherman graduated from the elite Stanford University in three years while becoming a star on their football team.

After playing his first seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman has spent the past three with the 49ers, where he is currently a free agent. No word yet on how this current predicament impacts his ability to get back with the 49ers or join up with another franchise.



