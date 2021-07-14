 Skip to content

Tyler Perry blasted after ‘Sistas’ star said he likes prostate tickled (video)

By Terry Shropshire | July 14, 2021 |

Tyler Perry (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Movie mogul Tyler Perry is taking some incoming fire on Wednesday, July 13, 2021, after the airing of the latest episode of “Sistas,” where a male actor admits to having two fathers, likes “lace underwear” and enjoys having his “prostate tickled.”

The male character Calvin Rodney, who is played by Anthony Dalton, tries to explain why he wants to leave his girlfriend Sabrina Hollins, played by Novi Brown when he blurted to her that she could not handle his more “feminine” side.

Listen to the episode below:

“Sistas” is one of a blizzard of TV, movie and streaming fare that the prolific Perry churns out with dizzying frequency and one of the highest-rated. But some fans believe that Perry crossed the line of decent dialogue on the air, while others speculate that Perry is engaging in mental therapy through the creative writing process.

Even actress Claudia Jordan was awed at the boldness of the dialogue on “Sistas.”

Other Twitter users shared their thoughts on this particular matter, with some opining that Perry is using his shows and movies to inform the public of certain things without actually saying them aloud:

 



