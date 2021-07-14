Tyler, The Creator serves up opulence and feelings on his latest release

To say that the Grammy Award-winning rapper Tyler, The Creator is eclectic can be a bit of an understatement. His sixth album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is easily one of the best releases of 2021 and positions Tyler at the top of his peer class as he continues to grow and shine as an artist.

Call Me If You Get Lost takes the listener back to the mixtape era of the 2000s as the legendary DJ Drama of Gangsta Grillz fame pops up with his witty quips throughout the album.

Tyler provides us a new alter ego with Tyler Baudelaire. On the intro track “SIR BAUDELAIRE” Tyler goes in on his lifestyle and all of its opulence.

“Cookie crumbs in the rolls, jet fuel scented vest Swim trunks in the trunk, Geneva water the best, The passport lookin’ thick, the Afro need a pick My skin soak up the sun, ain’t shakin’ hands with you bums,” Tyler raps

The song “SWEET/I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Fana Hues)” is an extremely vulnerable selection. Tyler details a relationship he has with one of his friends girlfriends. They have fallen in love and he shares a range of emotions on the the song that goes on for eight minutes. The gravity of this song is clear to Tyler as he struggles with being the one left out in the cold.

