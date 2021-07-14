Wellness educator and serial entrepreneur Tiffany Davis is all about gains

In less than four years, serial entrepreneur Tiffany Davis has built out a multi-million dollar business and did so unconventionally. Imagine a supplement that actually helps women gain weight, opposed to losing it? Well, that’s exactly what she did and with good reason. Her all-natural formula, Nutrithick, is designed to pack on weight naturally and she shared with rolling out how it is impacting the health & wellness industry.

NutriThick is a supplement that’s meant to help women gain weight when it’s typically the opposite. Can you explain how the idea of a weight gain supplement came to you?

I considered myself underweight for a period of time after I had my son in 2014. I started to look for products that would help me maintain my weight and to add a bit more weight after having him. I’m such a lover of supplements and herbs, and all things health, I began to try out different things I researched.

I decided to meet with a chemist and come up with a formula that I thought would be very impactful and very effective in that area. We realized that there were powerful herbs that mimic estrogen to help women gain weight naturally, such as Maca root powder and a strong herb called Pueraria Mirifica that also mimics estrogen.

After plenty of research, I went for it. I found a manufacturer that was on board with my ideas and that’s how the process started.

Is NutriThick a supplement that one may continue to use after reaching their weight goal? Is exercise important while taking NutriThick?

Absolutely. You don’t have to continue using it after reaching your goal. It’s about your habits afterward that really matter.

Exercise is not required, but we encourage our customers to work out with it. The product increases your appetite, and you will gain weight naturally. However, be mindful that we can’t control where your weight goes.

How are NutriThick capsules different from the liquid formula?

The only difference between the liquid and the capsules is that the capsules have Creatine in them and then the liquid does not. Women who consume pills or capsules find them very difficult to ingest. Our alternative is to have a liquid formula, but we tell our ladies that they can combine them both and that will increase their results.

Where can one find NutriThick?

We’re on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and NutriThick’s online store. You can search “NutriThick” on any online platform and find it. Pretty soon we’ll be in vitamin shops which I am eager [about].