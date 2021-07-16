BMI executive Byron Wright is making major moves

Meet Byron Wright, executive director of BMI’s R&B/hip-hop department in Atlanta. At BMI, Wright identifies, signs, and develops new talent while also maintaining relationships with existing affiliates, publishers and administrators. Wright works in tandem with the vice president of creative, Catherine Brewton, to effect growth within BMI.

What inspires you to show up for work every day?

I still love music. I truly enjoy being an advocate for songwriters and helping them progress in their careers as well as navigating this business. I’ve worked with some very successful writers from day one and it’s such a satisfying feeling seeing them achieve great success over the years.

How did you determine your career path?

I just knew I wanted to be in the music business. I did not immediately know what path in the industry I wanted to take, so I decided to intern and learn as much as I could. My internships at So So Def Recordings and BME Recordings really put me on the path to success because I was able to see firsthand all of the roles that made the ship move. I also had a mentor, music attorney Donald Woodard, who was very instrumental in my career development and is still there for me today.

