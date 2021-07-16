Relationship Coach Tracy McMillan says always pick your fiancé over your family

Engaged couple Will and Shae discuss their feelings with relationship coach Tracy McMillan after day one at the ‘Family or Fiancé’ estate.

Tracy McMillan is an author, television writer, relationship expert, and the host of the OWN network’s hit series Family or Fiancé. The popular relationship series has been renewed for a second season and premieres on Saturday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET, following the season three premiere of Love & Marriage Huntsville. The series is also available to stream the same day on discovery+.

The series follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. In this high-stakes social experiment, couples and their extended families participate in activities designed to strengthen bonds, explore differences, and see their relationships in a new way.

Rolling Out spoke with McMillan to learn more about the series and what viewers can expect.

Is it always the right answer to pick your fiancé over your family?

If you want to be in a partnership, yes. If [you] want to be single, then [you] should put your family first. Or if [you] want to have a rocky relationship with [your] spouse, then put the family, the work, the whatever, the exercise, the kids, first. It’s only if you want to be in a secure functioning relationship, you have to put the partner first. When you’re out there dating, that’s what you’re looking for: [someone] who wants to create a secure functioning relationship.

What is the most important thing couples should work on before becoming engaged or before finding a partner?

