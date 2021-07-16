Tracee Ellis Ross, Lisa Leslie among Alpha Kappa Alpha 2021 honorary members

On Thursday, July 15, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. announced the organization’s 2021 honorary inductees and they did not disappoint. Film and TV producer Debra Martin Chase; actress and singer Cynthia Erivo; businesswoman Ursula M. Burns; author Alice Walker; former WNBA star, head coach and sports analyst Lisa Leslie; renowned costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts are all new members of the illustrious sisterhood.

This 2021 class joins luminaries like Maya Angelou, Ella Fitzgerald, Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight, and others in the historically black sorority. The lineup was announced in a post on the sorority’s Instagram account and the new members received a bevy of welcome posts from current members.

“They join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members across the globe who are committed to service to all mankind,” the caption read.

These women are all incredibly successful in their respective fields and between them have racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. Between the eight women they there are a number of NAACP Image Awards recipients, Golden Globe awards nominees, People’s Choice Awards honorees, Emmy award-winners, Trumpet Awards recipients, four Olympic gold medalists, Hall of Famers and a Pulitzer prize winner.

Legacy member, Robin Roberts took to her own Instagram account to share the accomplishment and give tribute to her mother, a member of the AKA Alpha chapter at Howard University.

“[I] remember hearing the pride in momma’s voice when she talked about being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Howard University,” her caption read.

Some of the other new honorary members also raved about the announcement, happy to finally be able to tell the world they got their pearls.

This post can be found on Instagram @akasorority1908.