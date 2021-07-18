Detroit woman recovers her stolen car, drags thief by his dreadlocks (video)

A frustrated Detroit woman tracked down her own stolen car and then literally dragged the suspected car thief out of an establishment by his dreadlocks during a Facebook live video.

Bianca Chambers’ pristine white Mercedes Benz stolen from a clothing boutique she owns this past week. Using “a web of social media tips” on her laptop, Chambers tracked down the alleged car thief four times over a two-day period. But every time Chambers called the police to respond, her car and the thief were gone by the time authorities arrived on the scene.

On the third day, as Chambers grew dissatisfied with the police response, she took matters into her own hands, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Gathering a few friends, she tracked the alleged thief to a barbershop at the intersection of Greenfield and Grand River where the alleged thief was getting his dreadlocks done. She barged through the door and confronted the suspect. A physical altercation ensued and Chambers’ friends literally dragged the suspected car thief by his newly locked dreads across the floor and outside.

“At that point, I was like, I’m not letting this man walk again,” Chambers told the television station.

While her friends and customers snatched the suspect out of the salon, Chambers slashed all of the tires of her own sedan.

“I slashed all the tires and I thought that he was gonna take off and I didn’t know how long it was going to take for the police to pull up. And I refused to let him pull off again,” Chambers testified. Not long thereafter, the suspected car thief was thrown into the back of a cop car.

During the three-day ordeal, Chambers was astounded by the boldness of the suspected thief and his friends. The young man even made a quick stop in the same strip mall where Chambers owns her clothing boutique.

There was, however, one positive thing that came from her plight to get her car back: the suspected thief had the Mercedes detailed and cleaned thoroughly.

“They were driving, they were having a good time, they were smoking but, yes, when I got my car, it was very clean,” Chambers said with a sardonic smile.

Detroit police told the TV station the unnamed suspect is a habitual car thief who has frequently committed similar crimes since he was a teen.

Authorities also warned the public against taking matters into their own hands despite the fact that Chambers emerged from the fracas physically unscathed.

