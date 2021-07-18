LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul is dating singer Adele

LeBron James wasn’t the only one celebrating this past weekend.

King James’ super-agent and NBA power broker Rich Paul is dating British singer Adele, according to multiple media reports, including ESPN and USA Today.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Adele, the United Kingdom-based singing superstar and 15-time Grammy winner, attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona. Adele sat between King James and Paul but spent most of the game interacting with Paul.

The reported couple are part of a cadre of celebrities who attended the game that also included Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, rapper Lil Wayne and actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, who sang the national anthem.

Speculation made the pair nearly as interesting as the game itself.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul and Adele are dating as the singer makes rare appearance at NBA Finals https://t.co/crlfrB7bhu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2021

ESPN’S Brian Windhorst has known James since they were both living in Akron, Ohio. Windhorst made the statement about Adele, 33, and Paul, 39, and their relationship status on “The Low Post” podcast on Saturday night, July 17, 2021, after the Bucks won Game 5, 123-119, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“Rich Paul, his agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron,” Windhorst said on the podcast. “His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together.”