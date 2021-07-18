‘Power’ and ‘Law & Order’ star arrested in fatal shooting

A grand jury has indicted actor Isaiah Stokes on the charge of murder after he allegedly shot a man to death in February 2021 in the Queens borough of New York.

Stokes, who has appeared on iconic shows like “Power,” “Law & Order” and “Boardwalk Empire,” has been charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to a press release obtained by Entertainment Weekly. He faces 25 years to life if he is convicted on all three charges.

With surveillance video obtained by the New York Police Department, grand jurors were reportedly shown footage of Stokes walking from his car on the afternoon of Feb. 7. Stokes allegedly walked up to a parked Jeep Cherokee occupying 37-year-old Tyrone Jones near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street. Stokes then allegedly fired 11 shots through the window. Jones was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Stokes has posted bail and is due to return to court in Queens on Monday, July 20.

The prosecutor in the case surmised that this brazen and violent act in the middle of the day is emblematic of a larger problem citywide.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release. “We will not allow it to become the norm.”