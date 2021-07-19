Have you ever felt unseen, unheard, misjudged, or misunderstood?

In What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America, author, D. John Jackson, shares a simple, powerful message: Your life matters. Your dreams matter. And you can achieve them, no matter who you are or where you’re starting out.

Through the stories and lessons of his own personal journey, Jackson proves time and again that what you say and do can change the trajectory of your life.

Written specifically for young Black men and boys in America today, What About Me speaks to, and for, all marginalized or underrepresented voices with a call of courage and perseverance.

What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America, is currently available on www.blackbookstore.com