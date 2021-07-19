 Skip to content

Books » Book of the Week: ‘What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America’

Book of the Week: ‘What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America’

By Tigner | July 19, 2021 |

Have you ever felt unseen, unheard, misjudged, or misunderstood?

In What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America,  author, D. John Jackson, shares a simple, powerful message: Your life matters. Your dreams matter. And you can achieve them, no matter who you are or where you’re starting out.

Through the stories and lessons of his own personal journey, Jackson proves time and again that what you say and do can change the trajectory of your life.

Written specifically for young Black men and boys in America today, What About Me speaks to, and for, all marginalized or underrepresented voices with a call of courage and perseverance.

What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America, is currently available on www.blackbookstore.com

 



Posted in Books and tagged , , ,

‘Carry On: A Book of Reflections for a New Generation’ from the late John Lewis

Book of the Week: ‘I Came as a Shadow’ an autobiography of coach John Thompson

‘Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture,’ essays by women facing violence

D. John Jackson shares how to walk the tightrope as a Black man in America

Vanessa Riley’s ‘Island Queen’ reveals Black women’s pivotal role in history

Book of the Week: ‘Off the Record’ by Camryn Garrett



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.