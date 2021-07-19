 Skip to content

Fans are amazed at how much Ice T’s daughter resembles him (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | July 19, 2021 |

Ice-T and wife Coco Austin (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / Splash News)

Fans are shocked at how much Ice T’s daughter, Chanel, resembles her famous dad.

The rap legend-turned-actor and his wife, Coco Austin, posted a photo of their 5-year-old daughter on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

The photo of Coco and daughter Chanel Austin quickly went viral throughout the day. The patriarch, who attained fame in the late 1980s via rap music and then amplified it in subsequent decades through New Jack City and especially “Law & Order: SVU,” was still trending high throughout Monday morning and the afternoon.

Ice T daughter is gonna be auditioning for Law and Order Preschool,” one Twitter user joked. Another observer surmised, Can’t stop crying. Those genes are strong!” 

Chanel doesn’t have to audition…she just needs to show up!” a third person penned. 

Other social media users were upset at what they considered bullying and taking shots at the young girl and demand that folks stop.

The resemblance between mother and child is so strong that some wondered openly if the picture was photoshopped.



