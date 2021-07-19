 Skip to content

‘Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture,’ essays by women facing violence

By Tigner | July 19, 2021 |

 Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture is a valuable and revealing anthology, by cultural critic and bestselling author Roxane Gay. Gay collects original and previously published pieces that address what it means to live in a world where women have to measure the harassment, violence, and aggression they face, and where they are “routinely second-guessed, blown off, discredited, denigrated, besmirched, belittled, patronized, mocked, shamed, gaslit, insulted, bullied” for speaking out. Contributions include essays from established and up-and-coming writers, performers, and critics, including actors Ally Sheedy and Gabrielle Union and writers Amy Jo Burns, Booker Prize-nominated Brandon Taylor, and Lyz Lenz.

Covering a wide range of topics and experiences, from an exploration of the rape epidemic embedded in the refugee crisis to first-person accounts of child molestation, this collection is often deeply personal and is always unflinchingly honest.

Searing and heartbreakingly candid, this provocative collection both reflects the world we live in and offers a call to arms insisting that “not that bad” must no longer be good enough.

Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture  is currently available on www.blackbookstore.com



