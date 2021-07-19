Sons of Dr. Dre, Snoop and Swizz Beatz land roles in upcoming film (video)

The sons of hip-hop royalty, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Swizz Beatz – have joined forces and are bringing their talents to Hollywood. Curtis Young, the son of The Chronic producer, told TMZ that their new film will be called Charge It To The Game and he’ll be working on the score of the film as well. The coming-of-age movie is said to follow four best friends finding their way through adolescence and navigating obstacles along the way.

“This is my first movie and I wanted to get into acting. I always loved the art. It’s just an art form I’ve always loved. I’m playing a role, Kong, which is a gentleman named Hardtime, it’s Julian Broadus, [Snoop Dogg’s] son, I’m playing his older brother. So I’ve been reading the script, just preparing, getting motivated, behind it and getting engaged with it,” Young explained to TMZ.

Nasir Dean, Swizz’s son, will play the role of Preach, the son of “the Midwest’s most prominent pastor.” Nasir, who produces and records music as well under the moniker Note Marcato, will help score the film as well.

“I was asked and I’m honored to score the film and I believe they just yesterday announced that Swizz Beatz’s son is gonna be scoring it with me, so I’m just honored to have this opportunity,” Young continued.

Charge It To The Game is currently filming in Atlanta and Young gave an update on his dad’s health issues and the importance of standing on your own also.

“My pops is healing. He appreciates me for what I’m doing and doing on my own. I don’t have to let him know every single thing that I’m doing, like he said, ‘You got the last name, run with it. Raise my eyebrows.’ I mean, it’s been a while since I had an opportunity like this to really step out of that shadow, but at the same time show respect and understand that people came before me. But at the same time, I just wanna be a voice myself, you know?” he further commented.

More information on the film can be found at www.cittg.com/about-us/. Check out the interview below as Curtis Young breaks down his new role.