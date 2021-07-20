Porsha Williams responds to Falynn Guobadia dating her BFF Jaylan Banks

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams offered a tepid response to her former best friend Falynn Guobadia after her personal assistant, Jaylan Banks, went public with their romance.

To many fans, this is very problematic because Guobadia spent months denying an intimate relationship with Banks or that she cheated with him while she was still living with her now-estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

Simon Guobadia not only accused his now-estranged wife Falynn Guobadia of cheating on him while he was frequently out of town on trips, but the husband also said Falynn was pregnant with Banks’ baby.

Now, Falynn Guobadia and Banks have made their relationship Instagram official after Banks posted this message on Saturday, July 17, 2021:

Banks was almost immediately drenched under a torrential downpour of negative comments because few, if any, followers believed the couple began their relationship after the Guobadias filed for divorce in April 2021. This helped substantiate Simon Guobadia’s claims that his wife was having an affair with Banks all along, at least in the eyes of “RHOA” fans.

