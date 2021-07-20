Retired NBA champion Ray Allen recovering after bicycle accident (photos)

Retired Boston Celtic and Miami Heat star Ray Allen recently had a serious scare while riding his bike and is encouraging people to wear bicycle helmets and for drivers to be aware when they share the road with cyclists. Allen shared a few pictures from his mishap on Instagram.

“Yesterday as I approached the end of my bike ride, I was cruising through my neighborhood and a car pulled up slowly behind me. I sped up to get out of the way. As I looked back behind me, the car was gone, but, the minute I turned my head back to what was in front of me, it was too late. I ran over a tree branch that was in the road and my front wheel went haywire and threw me from the bike. I landed on my face, shoulder and hip. 😩 i got up immediately and walked about 100 yards back to my house in shock. When I got into the house I lost my breath and almost passed out,” revealed the two-time NBA champion.

Allen further detailed how his wife had to take him to the hospital and he never realized his head hit the ground.

“My wife immediately took me to the hospital to make sure that I didn’t have any internal bleeding. Had my vitals checked and a few X-rays taken and all was OK. Thank God for my helmet because as you can see in the picture my head hit the ground and I didn’t even realize it. I wasn’t riding fast at all but the ground still took its toll. When you’re riding you can’t take your eyes off the road because something bad could happen!” he wrote.

