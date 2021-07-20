Rolling out’s Health+Wealth IQ Virtual Conference will be presented by RIDE

(ATLANTA, GA) – As part of rolling out’s virtual conference series, RIDECON, Penguin Random House and Morgan Stanley presents the Health + Wealth IQ Virtual Conference on Friday, July 30 through Saturday, July 31.

With the Health + Wealth IQ Virtual Conference, our connection to the community allows us to support cultural health and wealth initiatives in ways that others cannot. The health transformation is Health IQ’s mission and guides you on a journey of self-help and self-care. The wealth transformation is designed to give you the necessary tools and information to help you grow your wealth while placing a premium on your life.

Health IQ is rolling out’s integrated digital platform, utilizing digital editorial and video series’ to tackle major healthcare and wealth care issues facing our communities. We provide our community access to subject matter experts and health and wealth professionals to dialogue about their healthcare, their wealth care, and more.

Some of the featured panel sessions from the Morgan Stanley Wealth and Investment series include

“Connecting your Vision Board to your Financial Plan” with Pastor John Gray;

“Family Wealth and the Value of Financial Advisors” with Dr. Jackie Walters;

“Creating Your Wealth Plan and Leaving a Legacy” with WNBA’s Angel McCoughtry and,

“Developing Your Wealth Vision” with CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, Dia Simms

Featured speakers from the Health IQ stage include Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the US to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; Victoria Randle, a former nurse practitioner and now a full-time CEO of The Secret Cocktail; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, and many more.

For up-to-date info on the conference, registration details and to find more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ROHealthIQ