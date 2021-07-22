4 unique female rappers who are on the rise

As many awards shows and record sales reflect, the era of female artists has arrived. Artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, the City Girls and Nicki Minaj have helped launch hip-hop into the stratosphere, but the up-and-coming girls are not coming to play. Coming with bars, hooks, looks, and unapologetic personas, here are a few names you need to know.

Possibly one of the most unique of this group is Rico Nasty. This DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) rapper is known for her unique delivery and rock star aesthetic. Her nonchalant, don’t care attitude is a key component to many of her songs. Her creative blend of punk and rap has created a genre that is like nothing you’ve heard before. Her fifth mixtape Nasty helped boost her career and is a great place to start getting to know her.

Mobile, Alabama’s, Flo Milli was just featured on XXL magazine’s Freshman class list. She was also nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Known most for her viral singles “Beef Flomix” and “In the Party,” her wordplay speaks for itself. Her lyricism accompanied by her bubbly sound and delivery makes her talent undeniable.

Yung Baby Tate is a rapper, singer and record producer straight out of Atlanta. She sets herself apart not only with her versatility and singing on tracks, but also by producing her work herself. Her catchy hooks and persona have gained her notoriety on TikTok with tracks like I Am, which features Flo Milli. Her 2019 debut album Girls shaped the summer and wowed with its cover art.

The youngest of the four is Lakeyah, 19. This Milwaukee rapper was also featured on the XXL Freshman class list and arguably had one of the best cyphers of her class. After releasing her first big single in late 2020, she has since worked with the City Girls and Gucci Mane. She credits her musical influence to Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizzley and Wale.