Dr. Dre ordered to pay millions to his estranged wife Nicole

Dr. Dre has been ordered by a Los Angeles County judge to pay his estranged wife millions of dollars in alimony.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the judge ordered Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, to pay Nicole Young more than $3.5 million per year. This breaks down to nearly $300K per month, every month, until such time that she remarries or dies.

This is a significant victory for the soon-to-be ex-wife. However, this is considerably less than the $2 million per month that Nicole Young originally sought.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order states.

As part of the agreement, Dre, 56, has to continue to provide the type of health insurance that she was accustomed to while they were married. She will have to pay for any other type of insurance that she may want or need.

As previously reported, the wife was also seeking ownership of Dr. Dre’s stage name as well as partial ownership of his classic album, The Chronic, that Dre dropped with the Death Row label in the early 1990s. There is no word on whether the judge has decided on those two matters.

The Youngs were married for 24 years before they filed for divorce in 2020. They have two adult children, a daughter named Truly and a son named Truth.