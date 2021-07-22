Watch Michael Blackson propose to girlfriend on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Michael Blackson has finally turned in his player’s card.

The African-born comedian, whose famous accent is as thick as beef stew, finally got engaged to his longtime girlfriend live on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

During a serious interview that still manages to be funny, Blackson said that he and his girlfriend, Mizz Rada, had recently negotiated the dramatic reduction of his side chicks from three or more per month down to one.

“We’ve negotiated, and I’m allowed to have one side chick per month,” Blackson said without joking. The matter of Blackson’s serial infidelity was a matter of intense contention when the couple appeared on VH1’s “Couples Retreat” in April 2021.

It seems as if the couple has come to a compromise. Mizz Rada will let Blackson step out on her, but just not as flagrantly and frequently as he had done in the past.

“I realize that it is in me to live that life,” he explained to “The Breakfast Club” hosts Charlamagne that God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

“I really feel Rada is the one. She did meet my mother. She went to Africa to meet my mother,” Blackson, 47, said of his home country of Ghana where he was given the birth name Jafari Ferguson. He was answering why he wanted to marry Mizz Rada.

“I never had a woman that had my back like her. She’s loving… never wanted anything. She don’t want no presents…nothing at all.”

Blackson also posted the proposal to his girlfriend for his five million IG followers to see:

Blackson changed the temperature in the room when he motioned for Mizz Rada to join him in the interview booth. The two bantered back and forth for a moment about whether or not Blackson was serious about actually getting married.

The comedian seemed to catch Rada by surprise when, without prompting or warning, turned and reached inside his bag to retrieve an engagement ring at the cast and crew of “The Breakfast Club” cheered on.

We got a Breakfast Club proposal!!! 💍 🙌 Congrats to @MichaelBlackson and his fiancé Rada!! pic.twitter.com/wq4NvQlIau — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 22, 2021

Mizz Rada’s face collapsed into her hands before saying “yes” to Blackson’s knelt proposal.

The newly engaged Rada then screamed out “No more side b—-es!” to which Blackson immediately retorted “90 percent of the side b—-es!”

Flip the page to view Blackson’s entire interview and marriage proposal on the set of “The Breakfast Club.”