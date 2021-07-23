DJ Chevi Red building her brand one set at a time

In only three years, DJ Chevi Red taught herself how to move a crowd and has been turning heads ever since. A flavorful blend of Black and Puerto Rican descent, her music mixes are as balanced and stunning as she is. She shared with us her desire to create her own lane and more in an exclusive interview for the DJ Master Series.

● City: Originally from Cleveland, OH; Currently in New Orleans, LA

● Current venue currently spinning: Private events, IG Live on my own show — “Rhythm & Robes”

● Style/genre: Open format DJ with a lot of flavor and an old soul.

● Tag Line: “Mixed like my beats”

● Social media handle: @djchevired (Instagram/Twitter)

How did you come up with your DJ name?

My first name is Chevalier (She-val-yay) and my nickname is Chevi. The red comes from my love of red lipstick. To me, red lipstick is bold, fierce and means I didn’t come to play games.

When did you start DJing?

I started DJing three years ago — basically, self-taught watching YouTube videos.

How do you define your style?

My style is flavorful. It’s that “ooh, that’s my song” feel-good music, sprinkled with a little adobo.

Who were your first musical influences?

Michael Jackson of course, Selena and DJ Scratch Master L from my home of Cleveland, OH.

What new music are you playing now?

I like to try out everything, but I am a 90s kid at heart, so I love the new music by Lil Mo. She has always been so inspiring for women in the industry and I am happy she is bringing the flavor back!

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

I play for the people. I read the crowd, figure out what gets them moving and just continue flowing with that vibe. I also only take gigs in which I know I can be myself and can enjoy what I am spinning. It’s crucial that your DJ enjoys themselves also.

Best in the city – where’s the best place to:

1. Eat? You cant come to New Orleans and not get warm beignets from Café Du Monde or eat at the Ruby Slipper.

2. Drink cocktails? Anywhere on Bourbon Street — drinks and free entertainment

3. What’s your favorite drink? The Victoria’s Secret Daiquiri — it has raspberry and orange vodka with pineapple juice and chunks! So good.

4. Get a Tattoo? Art Addiction Tattoo ( New Orleans, West Bank)

Churchill “Court Digga” Powell also contributed to this report.