Kevin Hart posts Nick Cannon’s real phone number on multiple billboards

Kevin Hart posted Nick Cannon‘s phone number on billboards offering parenting advice.

The 42-year-old actor raised the stakes on his ongoing prank war with Nick, 40, by posting his real number on huge digital billboards in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York, after Nick bought him a llama for his birthday.

Kevin shared a picture of the billboard and wrote: “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK B**** #PRANKWARS (sic).”

The billboard features a picture of Kevin and his llama, along with a message saying: “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys here is his cell #.”

Nick then posted some videos on his Instagram, showing him receiving calls from strangers.

He wrote: “My phone won’t stop ringing. Kevin Hart is an a******. I hate @kevinhart4real (sic).”

For Kevin’s birthday earlier this month, Nick — who has seven children with four different women, with four of the children being born in the past six months — bought him a llama and sent a teasing message.

He wrote: “Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

Kevin shared a picture of himself and the llama on Instagram and wrote: “@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest a******* on the planet ….this jack*** sent a Lama to my house for my B Love u man. My brother for life (sic).”