 Skip to content

Music » The City of Atlanta declares July 22 ‘Kanye West Day’

The City of Atlanta declares July 22 ‘Kanye West Day’

By N. Ali Early | July 23, 2021 |

Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kanye West may be one of the music industry’s most enigmatic characters, but he is also one of its most respected.

During his one-of-a-kind listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his new album DONDA, West announced that he and Jay Z have reunited on a track to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Once the show was over, the City of Atlanta pulled the award-winning rapper-producer to the side to present him with a gift and a day, all his own. While it is common knowledge that West is from and claims Chicago, he was actually born in Atlanta.

The adulation for the native son didn’t stop there. Morris Brown College also got in on the act as its president, Kevin James presented West with a resolution on behalf of his mother, Donda West, who taught at the school for 20 years.

Peep more footage from the show below.



Posted in Music and tagged , , , ,

Keyshia Cole remembers her mother’s humor as she grieves openly on social media

Kanye West reveals new collaboration with Jay Z on ‘Donda’ album

Rapsody and Big Tigger to host new Revolt video countdown series

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation launching new luxury lifestyle platform

Dr. Dre ordered to pay millions to his estranged wife Nicole

4 unique female rappers who are on the rise



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.