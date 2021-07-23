The City of Atlanta declares July 22 ‘Kanye West Day’

Kanye West may be one of the music industry’s most enigmatic characters, but he is also one of its most respected.

During his one-of-a-kind listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his new album DONDA, West announced that he and Jay Z have reunited on a track to the delight of a raucous crowd.

This Jay-Z verse on Kanye West’s new DONDA album is insane pic.twitter.com/I5OyxZ53fi — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) July 23, 2021

Once the show was over, the City of Atlanta pulled the award-winning rapper-producer to the side to present him with a gift and a day, all his own. While it is common knowledge that West is from and claims Chicago, he was actually born in Atlanta.

#ICYMI: Yesterday (June 22) was officially declared ‘Kanye West Day’ within the city limits of Atlanta Georgia.” – @TeamKanyeDaily

(🎥: @_lanarae ) pic.twitter.com/lPRsDYtShE — 🎤🎶 Black Music History 🎶🎤 (@BlackMusicHstry) July 23, 2021

The adulation for the native son didn’t stop there. Morris Brown College also got in on the act as its president, Kevin James presented West with a resolution on behalf of his mother, Donda West, who taught at the school for 20 years.

#KanyeWest backstage in Atlanta with @drkevinejames from HBCU Morris Brown College. @kanyewest was presented with a resolution from the College on behalf of his late mother Dr Donda West, who taught at the College for 20 years and was Chair of the English Department ❤️ #DONDA pic.twitter.com/3sjk6qPfrz — kanyewestaurant (@kanyewestaurant) July 23, 2021

Peep more footage from the show below.