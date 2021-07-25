Morgan Harper Nichols dares you to look at ‘How Far You Have Come’ in new book

Morgan Harper Nichols is an acclaimed poet, visual artist, musician and best-selling author. Nichols recently released her new book How Far You Have Come: Musings on Beauty and Courage. Harper said she’s on a journey of helping people to see the richness in their own stories. “There are things that you have lived through and have experienced, and you have only scratched the surface. So, dare to take that time and know that you’re worth it to really spend that time honoring your journey and honoring your story,” Nichols said.

Recently diagnosed with Autism as an adult, Harper revealed the diagnosis to her million+ followers in a heartfelt Instagram post. She also took the time to discuss the signs that led her to believe she had Autism and why she continued to seek answers during an interview with rolling out’s BlackBookStore.com.

What was the inspiration for the book?

[I asked myself] what do I know to be true at this time (during a pandemic) when so much about the future is uncertain? And the answer to that question was I had to look in my own life and I said, well, I already know how far I’ve come. I don’t know what’s ahead, but I already know there’s courage and strength and beauty in my story. So, I started looking at my iPhone’s camera roll, and I started going back and looking at moments of my life.

