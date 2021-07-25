Sherri Shepherd says Jamie Foxx still owes her $50 from when he was homeless

Jamie Foxx may be a triple threat with his acting, comedic and singing skills, but like most he struggled before finally reaching the top. Sherri Shephard recently stopped by “PEOPLE in the 90s” podcast and revealed that the Django star still owes her $50 from when he was down and out.

“He might deny it to this day. He might act like he don’t. Oh, he might have little memory blasts, but, yes, he does owe me $50. I think it was the final call back or something for ‘In Living Color,’ it was some audition he was going for, and he didn’t have any money. And it was one of those days where his girlfriend had put him out,” explained Shepherd.

“He used to date this girl [and] she made him sign a contract that if he made it big, she was going to take like 75 percent of everything he made. But he needed a place to stay, so he signed it. So he was with this girl … and every time she came to the comedy club, ooh, she was jealous of every dag-gone body. She would come to the comedy club [and] Jamie would go out the back room,” she continued.

The demanding woman seems to have had a rope around Foxx’s neck when things blew up further.

“She put him out and he didn’t have any money. And I loaned him $50, and he never gave it back to me. And if you talk to him and he coming at, ‘I don’t remember.’ No, you owe me $50, Jamie Foxx,” Shepherd asserted.

Foxx’s days of having to depend on someone for a place to live have been long behind him and he’s currently in the process of buying another home in the Dominican Republic. The property, located at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, has six bedrooms and will cost $14.2 million.