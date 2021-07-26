Amber Rose calls T.I. out for defending DaBaby’s homophobic rant

DaBaby rocked the third and final day of the Rolling Loud Festival this weekend in Miami on July 25 and even brought out Tory Lanez to perform their hit single “Skat.” During his set, he also sparked a lot of controversy with a few remarks that rubbed the LGBTQ community the wrong way.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—–y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d—–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the crowd.

The comments caused a stir on social media and T.I. stepped in and gave his opinion in a post from The Shade Room.

“If Lil Nas X can kick his s—-t in peace…so should dababy #equality,” posted the Grand Hustle boss.

Amber Rose has always been on the frontlines defending the LGBTQ community and proceeded to check both artists on Instagram.

“What in the homophobia???” Y’all are so mad that @lilnasx is f——g winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period. I’m an activist first and foremost this is why I started my slutwalk for EVERYONE to come and feel comfortable in their own skin! This perpetuates hate and violence! I stand with the LGBTQ Community. We should all feel safe at a concert no matter what our status is, who we love or who we wanna give head to,” she fired off in her response.

Despite all the drama, including having a shoe thrown at him because he brought out Tory Lanez who’s still waiting for the drama between him and Megan the Stallion to be resolved, DaBaby had the crowd rocking the whole time. Check out his performance at Rolling Loud below provided by Gloh Clips.