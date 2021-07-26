 Skip to content

Entertainment Videos » Hailey Kilgore is making her presence known with 2 huge starring roles

Hailey Kilgore is making her presence known on the screen in a big way in 2021.

In addition to her starring role on the Starz hit show “Power Book 3: Raising Kanan,” she will appear alongside Jennifer Hudson in the film Respect as Carolyn Franklin. In between filming for the second season of “Raising Kanan,” rolling out spoke to the Tony and Grammy-nominated actress about her journey.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” airs on Starz Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT. Respect premieres on Aug. 13 in theaters nationwide.

July 26, 2021

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.

